Kathmandu Valley Records 618 New Cases Of COVID-19

Sept. 17, 2020, 4:54 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP)) confirmed 618 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley on Thursday.For detail

Of the 618 new cases, 507 cases including 164 females and 343 males, were detected in Kathmandu, 50 cases including 29 females and 21 males, were detected in Bhaktapur and 61 cases, including 31 females and 30 males were detected in Lalitpur.

With the easing of lockdown and prohibitory order, Kathmandu district has turned into a major hotspot reporting 555 cases on Wednesday. This is the highest number of cases recorded so far.

In 10,641 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 618 persons, 224 females and 394 males were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself.

