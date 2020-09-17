We Look Forward To The Further Strengthening of India Nepal Ties: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed willingness to further consolidate relations between Nepal and India.
"We look forward to the further strengthening of India Nepal ties, based on our shared culture and history," wrote Indian PM Modi in his official twitter handle while thanking Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for his best wishes on Modi's birthday.
VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75