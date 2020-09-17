We Look Forward To The Further Strengthening of India Nepal Ties: PM Modi

We Look Forward To The Further Strengthening of India Nepal Ties: PM Modi

Sept. 17, 2020, 5:57 p.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed willingness to further consolidate relations between Nepal and India.

"We look forward to the further strengthening of India Nepal ties, based on our shared culture and history," wrote Indian PM Modi in his official twitter handle while thanking Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for his best wishes on Modi's birthday.

