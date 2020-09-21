Madan Puraskar And Jagadamba Shree Purashakar For 2076 Announced

Madan Puraskar And Jagadamba Shree Purashakar For 2076 Announced

Sept. 21, 2020, 9:22 a.m.

Chandra Prakash Baniya has won Madan Puraskar for the year 2076 for his novel Maharani. Similarly, Shanti Thatal has won Jagadamba Shree Prize for 2076.

A meeting of the Madan Puraskar Guthi on Sunday decided to honor the book with the most prestigious literary prize of Nepal, according to a statement issued by the Guthi.

“Maharani” is a fictional novel revolving around fraternal conflict, power and love in one of the principalities of the historic Baise and Chaubise Rajya that existed in Nepal around three centuries ago. The book was selected from a pool of seven shortlisted literary works.

The Guthi also decided to present the Jagadamba Shree Prize for 2076 to Thatal for her exceptional contribution and six-decade-long dedication to the Nepali music sector, informed Guthi Chairman Kunda Dixit in the statement.

The Guthi said that the details of the formal felicitation programme to honour the winners would be announced at a later date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

