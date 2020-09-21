U.S. Embassy In Nepal Organizes Pre-Professional Parliamentary Support Program (PPSP)

Sept. 21, 2020, 6:11 p.m.

United States Ambassador Randy W. Berry inaugurated the Pre-Professional Parliamentary Support Program (PPSP) recently. The PPSP was a first of its kind fellowship for youth in Nepal that teaches law-making and public policy in Gandaki Province.

Recognizing youth make up 52% of the Nepali voting population, the U.S. Embassy has partnered with Pokhara Research Center (PRC) organized an online public-policy training for 50 youth aged 20-30 selected from all 11 districts of Gandaki Province from September 15-19.

During the program, the participants learnt a range of issues, including geopolitics, diplomacy, federalism, economic policy, and good governance. “Youth not only have the right to be included in political decision-making, but their inclusion strengthens government,” said Ambassador Berry. “Bringing Nepal’s youth to the policy drafting table ensures that Nepal’s democracy represents all of its people.”

This project organized three camps where 50 participants will be winnowed to a final 12 who will be selected to serve as advisors to Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Gandaki State Assembly. The selected fellows will support MPs research policy areas, draft parliamentary inquiries, prepare for parliamentary discussion, and arrange schedules.

119438337_3226840274019676_4860433872012226120_n (2).png

