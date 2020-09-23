China Urges Nepal To Verify The Issue Of Land Dispute In Humla

Sept. 23, 2020, 6:30 p.m.

China has claimed that the buildings which are reported in some media to have been constructed on the Nepali side of the Nepal-China border have been built in the Chinese side of the border reports The Rising Nepal Daily.

According to the daily, responding to a query on some Indian media report that China has constructed building on the Nepali side of the Nepal-China border, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, Wang Xiaolong said on Tuesday that the buildings were made in the Chinese side of the border.

The Chinese embassy spokesperson urged the government of Nepal to verify the issue as China has already verified that the buildings lie on the Chinese side of the border.

"China and Nepal are friendly neighbors. China has always respected Nepal’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The buildings mentioned by the media have been verified to be on the Chinese side of the China-Nepal border. The Nepali side may make verification again. China and Nepal have no territorial disputes. The two sides have always maintained close communication on border affairs," said the embassy spokesperson.

Some media reports had it that China had built some buildings on the Nepali side of the Nepal-China border at Lampcha Bagar area of Limi in Namkha Rural Municipality-6 in Humla district reports the daily.

