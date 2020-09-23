Heavy Rain Will likely To Occur At Many Places Of Bagmti, Gandaki, Province 5 And Sudupaschim

Sept. 23, 2020, 7:09 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of the country.

There are also chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the country, chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of throughout the country , chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Karnali Province.

Weather Analysis

The low pressure area is now over Chattisgadh and adjoining area and associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to 7.6 kms above mean sea level.

The monsoon trough is now passing through Bikaner, Jaipur, Guna, Jabalpur Pendra Road and then to the center of low pressure area over North interior Odisha.

During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorms are possible over various parts of the region.

