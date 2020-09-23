Nepal Does Not Have Territorial Dispute With China, The Buildings Are Within The Chinese Territory: Foreign Minister Gyawali

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that there is no truth in the media reporting regarding the alleged construction of building by China within Nepali territory between Nepal-China boundaries.

Addressing a press meet to brief cabinet decision, minister Gyawali said that the construction of the buildings lie in Chinese territory as par our maps.

“We don’t have any territorial dispute with China and no Nepalese territory is under Chinese encroachment. Whenever there come dispute, both the countries diplomatically settle through dialogue,” said foreign minister Gyawali.

He urged media to maintains restraints before reporting such a sensitive issue.

Earlier Ministry Of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement clarifying the reporting.

“Attention of the Ministry has been drawn to the media reports about the alleged construction of buildings by China withinNepali territory between Nepal-China boundary pillars number 11 and 12 at Humla district,” said a press release.

“The Department of Survey, Government of Nepal, based on the official records, reports of the joint field inspection and boundary maps, has verifiedand confirmed that the said buildings are not located within the Nepali territory.”

“It may be recalled that the matter of buildings in question also surfaced in some media in 2016. Aninter-ministerial teamafter the field inspectionhad concluded that the said buildings were located approximately one kilometer inside the Chinese territory from the Nepal-China border

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the boundary between Nepal and China was delineated and demarcated based on the Boundary Treaty and Boundary Protocols singed between the two countries. Nepal and China have always maintained close communication on border matters.