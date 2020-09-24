Heavy Spells Of Rain Will Likely To Occur At Province 1,2 Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 5

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of the country with, chances of heavy rainfall is likely to continue at some places of throughout the country, chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Karnali Province.

During the next 24 hours, moderate rain with few heavy spells are expected over Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of the country.

Weather Analysis

The low pressure area is now over East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area. Associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to 5.8 Kms above mean sea level.

According to Skymet Weather, the axis of monsoon trough is passing through Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Gwalior, centre of low pressure area, Daltonganj, Bankura and then towards the north east Bay of Bengal.

A trough is extending from Maharashtra coast to eastern parts of Bihar across Madhya Pradesh and south east Uttar Pradesh.

Weather Activity in the last 24 hours:

During the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rain and thundershower activity occurred over province 1,2, Bagmati, Gandaki and Province 5 with rainfall 116 mm in Bhaiawa,Ghorahi 56.2 mm, 72.7 Pokhara,65.2 mm Kathmandu,85.1mm Simara, 72.9 mm Janakpur,33.8 mm Okhaldhunga,53.2 mm Dhankuta and 113.4 Biratnagar. Light rain occurred over Karnali and Sudupaschim Province with 26.7 Dipayal, 18.5 Dhangadhi and 22.7 Birendranagar and 7 mm in Jumla.