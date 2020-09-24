SAARC Foreign Ministers Held Virtual Meeting

SAARC Foreign Ministers Held Virtual Meeting

Sept. 24, 2020, 7:58 p.m.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali stressed the need to make the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) an effective and result-oriented regional organization capable of bringing visible changes in the lives of the peoples of South Asia.

Addressing the Informal virtual meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers as a chair, Minister for Foreign Affairs Gyawali urged the Member States to explore all viable options to hold the 19th Summit at an early date and to generate the new momentum and dynamism in SAARC.

EirN70mXYAE8UEk.jpg

The Foreign Minister highlighted the need for deeper engagement of the Member States to collectively fight Covid-19 and develop regional resilience to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

The Informal Meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers was held virtually today. Participated by ministers for Foreign/External Affairs of all the SAARC Member Countries, foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi delivered Nepal’s national statement in the Council Meeting.

The Meeting was hosted by Nepal as the current Chair of SAARC. The Nepali delegation led by the Foreign Minister included Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

EirN9B-XkAEydvN.jpg

In his opening remarks, the Chair underscored the importance of collective efforts for strengthening regional cooperation to cope with the emerging challenges posed by the global pandemic. In this context, he emphasized the need to reinvigorate the SAARC process to make it more focused and result-oriented in meeting the hopes and aspirations of the people of South Asia.

In their country statements, Ministers of Foreign/External Affairs apprised the Council about the status of implementation of SAARC decisions as well as initiatives taken at the national level to fight the challenges posed by the pandemic. Ministers also emphasized the need to work collectively to overcome the adverse impacts of the pandemic in the region.

In this context, they appreciated the initiative of the Prime Minister of India in convening the SAARC Leaders’ Video Conference on COVID-19 in March this year. They also reviewed the subsequent regional initiatives undertaken to fight against the pandemic.

PHOTO-2020-09-24-17-09-51.jpg

Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, Secretary-General of SAARC, also addressed the Informal Meeting. In his address, the Secretary-General presented a progress report on regional cooperation since the last informal meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers. Referring to the SAARC Charter, he stated that SAARC holds the potential to promote effective regional cooperation in every sphere of development, including for addressing the challenges posed by the pandemic.

PHOTO-2020-09-24-17-16-33.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FAO To Strengthens Partnership With Civil Society Organizations To Achieve Food Security In Asia-Pacific
Sep 24, 2020
UN Human Rights Commission Expresses Concern On the Amendments Of Citizenship Act In Nepal
Sep 24, 2020
Kathmandu District Records 609 New Cases Of COVID-19
Sep 24, 2020
Nepal Records 1497 Cases Of COVID-19, Total Reach 69301
Sep 24, 2020
10 Killed And Five Missing In Two Separate Landslides In Syangja And Palpa Districts
Sep 24, 2020

More on National

UN Human Rights Commission Expresses Concern On the Amendments Of Citizenship Act In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
UNICEF and Save the Children Say 150 million additional children plunged into poverty due to COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 41 minutes ago
Nepal Does Not Have Territorial Dispute With China, The Buildings Are Within The Chinese Territory: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
China Urges Nepal To Verify The Issue Of Land Dispute In Humla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COAS GENERAL THAPA Two Years Of Defense By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 10 hours ago
Ambassador Kwatra And CEO Gyawali Jointly Launched CBRI Website By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Rainfall Continue Till Saturday In The Valley By Agencies Sep 24, 2020
FAO To Strengthens Partnership With Civil Society Organizations To Achieve Food Security In Asia-Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2020
Kathmandu District Records 609 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2020
Nepal Records 1497 Cases Of COVID-19, Total Reach 69301 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2020
10 Killed And Five Missing In Two Separate Landslides In Syangja And Palpa Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2020
Community Pharmacy Practice In Nepal: Challenges And Solutions By Smita Rawal Sep 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75