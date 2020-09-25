Rainfall Activity Continues Over Eastern, Central And Western Nepal

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of the country. Enhanced rainfall activity over Nepal continues till 26th September According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1 and Province 2 and at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2 and Gandaki Province.

. According to Indian Meteorological Department forecast, A Low Pressure Area lies over central parts of West Madhya Pradesh. However, its associated cyclonic circulation is likely to re-curve northeastwards to Bihar across Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days.

Convergence of strong moist southerly/southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal over northeast and adjoining east India is very likely at lower tropospheric levels till 26 September, 2020.

Conditions are likely to become favorable for Withdrawal of southwest monsoon from West Rajasthan & adjoining areas around 28th September, 2020.

Due to likely isolated extremely heavy falls, there will be localized flooding, landslides and water logging in low lying areas,