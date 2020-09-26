78343 Nepalese Returned Home Till Saturday

Following the start of repatriation flights four months ago, a total of 78343 Nepalese stranded as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic in different countries have returned home.

The number is as of Saturday arriving to Kathmandu via air from 32 different countries, according to the COVID-19 Crisis Management Operation Center (CCMC).

Among them, the highest are from United Arab Emirates at 22,544 and the lowest from Sri Lanka at 5. Majority of them were those who had gone for foreign employment.

Of them, 10451 returned from Qatar, 8,335 from Kuwait, 11583 from Malaysia, 12381 from Saudi Arabia, 1,447 from South Korea, 1,274 from Bahrain, 1325 from Oman, 1,091 from Australia and 936 from Turkey. Japan 1754, US 430, India 82, United Kingdom 229, Bangladesh 888, Singapore 525, Hong Kong 325, Jordan 316, Israel 127, China 330, Pakistan 131, Maldives 853 and Philippines 206.