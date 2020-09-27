Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Republic Of Korea Park Chong-Suk Presented His Credential To President Bidhya Devi Bhandary

Newly Appointed Ambassador of Republic of Korea Park Chong-Suk presented his credential to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari at a special function organized at the presidential office Shitalniwas on 27 September.
Nepal And Republic of Korea has established diplomatic relations more than 45 years ago. During the ceremony, foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and other higher dignitaries were also presented.
