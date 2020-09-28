Light Rain Likely In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 5

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain is possible at a few places Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

Generally cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. During the next 24 hours light rain is possible at a few places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

The low pressure area which was persisting over East Bihar has weakened now but the cyclonic circulation is persisting over eastern parts of Bihar and adjoining areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.