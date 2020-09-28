Over 81296 Nepalis Returned Home

Sept. 28, 2020, 8:03 p.m.

Following the start of repatriation flights four months ago, a total of 81296 Nepalis stranded as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic in different countries have returned home. Today by 17:45 evening, 1259 Nepali and 4 foreigners arrived from 9 flights.

The passengers from remaining two flights are yet to come as they are landing at evening.

The number is as of Monday arriving to Kathmandu via air from 32 different countries, according to the COVID-19 Crisis Management Operation Centre (CCMC).

Among them, the highest are from United Arab Emirates at 23869 and the lowest from Sri Lanka at 5. Majority of them were those who had gone for foreign employment reports.

Of them, 11295 returned from Qatar, 8478 from Kuwait, 11651 from Malaysia, 12696 from Saudi Arabia, 1,447 from South Korea, 1,274 from Bahrain, 1503 from Oman, 1,091 from Australia and 936 from Turkey,430 from United States, 855 from Maldives,1754 Japan,1447 South Korea, 555 Singapore,325 Hong Kong and 317 from Jordan.

On the State wise, 14753 are from State no. 12153 from State no. 2, 18310 from Bagmati, 9081 from Gandaki, 11691 from Province 5, 1537 from Karnali and 1751 Sudur Paschim according to the CCMC. The province-wise details of 12014 returnees were not recorded.

