Israel To Provide Support To Establish Agriculture Centre of Excellence Project In Nepal

Mashav, Agency for International Development Cooperation of Israel , provides support to establish Agriculture Centre of Excellence project in Nepal.

The Cabinet meeting held on September 27 decided to endorse the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be inked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development of Nepal and Mashavlsrael's Agency for International Development Cooperation of Israel for Nepal-Israel Cooperation on Agriculture Centre of Excellence project in Nepal. The government has given authority to sign the MoU to Nepali Ambassador to Israel Dr. Anjan Shakya.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and government spokesperson Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said this at a press conference organized to make the Cabinet decisions public on Monday.

Similarly, the government decided to accept the concessional loan of Rs. 18 billion from the Asian Development Bank to implement the South Asia Sub Regional Economic Cooperation Airport Capacity Enhancement Project.

The government decided to accept concessional loan of Rs. 9.38 billion from the World Bank for a project of Rural Entrepreneurship and Economic Development.

Likewise, the Cabinet meeting also decided to accept the economic support of Rs. 3.52 billion to be provided by the British government to implement the Nepal Health Sector Program-III and Rs. 1.75 billion grant assistance to implement Integrated Landscape Management to Secure Nepal's Protected Area and Critical Corridors project and Developing Climate Resilient Livelihood in Vulnerable Watershed in Nepal and Developing Climate.