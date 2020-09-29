Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Province 1,Gandaki And 5

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

