Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Province 1,Gandaki And 5

Sept. 29, 2020, 7:11 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

South Asia To Receive below-Normal Rainfall During October To December Session
Sep 29, 2020
Over 81296 Nepalis Returned Home
Sep 28, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 817 New Cases Of COVID-19
Sep 28, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1,351 New Cases And Tally Reaches 74,745
Sep 28, 2020
Nepal Army Opens Track To Connect Byas In Darchula
Sep 28, 2020

