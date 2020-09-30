Light Rain Will Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 5

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and partly cloudy in the rest of the Province. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places of in the rest of the country.

According to Indian weather channel Skymet Weather, cyclonic circulation is over north eastern parts of Bihar and adjoining sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. A cyclonic circulation is seen over the northeast and adjoining north Central Bay of Bengal.

During the next 24 hours, Monsoon is expected to withdraw from some parts of Punjab, Western parts of Haryana, and some more parts of Rajasthan.