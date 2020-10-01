Vijaya Kumar’s Second Book ‘Sambandhaharu” Released

Madan Puraskar winner Vijaya Kumar Pandey, second book Sambandhaharu has released on Thursday. The book was released in Australia and New Zeeland a few days ago. His first book Khusi received Madan Purasakar.

According to Niraj Bhari, founder of Fineprint, the book was public without holding any formal programs due to increasing coronavirus, lockdown and prohibitory order. He said that the book has already sent to the market.

According to the publisher, the book is related to the search for love, courage and immortality of life.

Vijay Kumar Pandey is a professional media personality of Nepali television. He hosts a popular program called Dishanirdesh. He started his TV career from the show called Andhyaro Ujyalo in 1987 which aired on Nepal Television.