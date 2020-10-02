Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gandaki

Oct. 2, 2020, 7:04 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

A fresh low pressure area is forming over the Northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation has been persisting over this area for the last 48 hours and become more organized. The low pressure area nearly going to remain stationary over coastal parts of Odisha and West Bengal for the subsequent 72 hours, till 05th October

