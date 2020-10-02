Nepal Confirms 2722 New COVID-19 Cases, Recovery 3307 And Tally Reaches 82450

Nepal Confirms 2722 New COVID-19 Cases, Recovery 3307 And Tally Reaches 82450

Oct. 2, 2020, 4:35 p.m.

Nepal today confirms a record number of COVID-19 infection cases and record numbers of recovery. Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 2722 new COVID-19 cases and 3307 recoveries.With this, the total cases reach 82450.

He said that in 14739 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2722 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.06.16 #COVID-19

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.06.16

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Friday, October 2, 2020

He also said that some 3307 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.6 percent.

Currently, there are 21234 active cases of COVID-19 of which 11069 are in home isolation. Some 4885 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 210 are admitted to the ICU and 19 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 82450 including 60696 cases of recovery and 520 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1638 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 02, 2020
India Gifted 41 Ambulances And 6 School Buses To Nepal
Oct 02, 2020
Horasis Hosted An Extraordinary Meeting On South Asia
Oct 02, 2020
Nepal Has Mainstreamed Gender Agenda: Presidnet Bhandari
Oct 02, 2020
Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gandaki
Oct 02, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1638 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 35 minutes ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 34.1 Million By Agencies 9 hours, 6 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 943 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Confirms 1911 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 79728 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Brazil's Sao Paulo signs Agreement With Sinovac and Russia Russian Sputnik 5 vaccine By REUTERS 1 day, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 902 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

India Gifted 41 Ambulances And 6 School Buses To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2020
Corruption: Practices & Remedies By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey Oct 02, 2020
Trump And Wife Melania Test Positive For Coronavirus By REUTERS Oct 02, 2020
Horasis Hosted An Extraordinary Meeting On South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2020
Jumla Headquarters Khalanga Sealed Off By Agencies Oct 02, 2020
President Trump In Quarantine After Top Aid Tests Positive For Coronavirus By Agencies Oct 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75