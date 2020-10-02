Nepal Confirms 2722 New COVID-19 Cases, Recovery 3307 And Tally Reaches 82450

Nepal today confirms a record number of COVID-19 infection cases and record numbers of recovery. Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 2722 new COVID-19 cases and 3307 recoveries.With this, the total cases reach 82450.

He said that in 14739 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2722 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 3307 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.6 percent.

Currently, there are 21234 active cases of COVID-19 of which 11069 are in home isolation. Some 4885 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 210 are admitted to the ICU and 19 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 82450 including 60696 cases of recovery and 520 death cases.