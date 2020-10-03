PM Oli’s Advisors Rimal, Bhattarai And Thapa Tested COVID-19 Positive

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s political advisor Bishnu Rimal, Foreign Affairs Advisor Rajan Bhattarai, Press advisor Surya Thapa and photographer of secretariat Rajan Kafle tested positive for coronavirus.
Oli’s political advisor Bishnu Rimal in his tweet said that he was tested positive. He called all those, who came to contract with his in the last one week, to go to quarantine.
