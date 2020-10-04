Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1599 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 1599 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 12,784 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1599 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 1599 new cases, 1373 were detected in Kathmandu, 39 cases were found in Bhaktapur and 187 cases were recorded in Lalitpur.

He said that in 12784 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 2253 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 1329 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.7 percent.

Currently, there are 22219 active cases of COVID-19 of which 11893are in home isolation and 10326 in institutional. Some 4203 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 226 are admitted to the ICU and 34 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 86823 including 64069 cases of recovery and 535 death cases.