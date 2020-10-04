Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Provinces 1, 2, Bagmati And Gandaki

Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Provinces 1, 2, Bagmati And Gandaki

Oct. 4, 2020, 7:03 a.m.

There are generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province, partly cloudy in the rest of the Province. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki province, partly cloudy in the rest of the Province. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Province 2, Bagmati Province and Province 5.

A fresh low pressure area is forming over the Northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal. The low pressure area nearly going to remain till 05th October

