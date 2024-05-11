Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Gusty Wind Is Likely At A Few Places Of Lumbini And Karnali Provinces

May 11, 2024, 9:15 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces. light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight..

