Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1,2 And Bagmati

Generally Cloudy In Province 1,2 And Bagmati

Oct. 8, 2020, 7 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

A low pressure area is persisting over the Northwest Bay of Bengal has impacted the weather of Province 1.

