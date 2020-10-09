PM Oli’s Advisors Recovered From COVID-19

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s three advisor Principal advisor Bishnu Rimal, Foreign advisor Dr. Rajan Bhattarai and Press advisor Surya Thapa recovered from COVID-19 following tested negative in second time.
After tested positive, all three advisors went to isolation for a week. Rimal revealed this information in his tweet thanking all the well wishers who expressed their early recovery.
VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75