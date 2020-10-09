PM Oli’s Advisors Recovered From COVID-19

PM Oli’s Advisors Recovered From COVID-19

Oct. 9, 2020, 7:03 a.m.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s three advisor Principal advisor Bishnu Rimal, Foreign advisor Dr. Rajan Bhattarai and Press advisor Surya Thapa recovered from COVID-19 following tested negative in second time.

After tested positive, all three advisors went to isolation for a week. Rimal revealed this information in his tweet thanking all the well wishers who expressed their early recovery.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1
Oct 09, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2540 New Cases Of COVID-19, First Highest Case In The Valley
Oct 08, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4364 New COVID-19 Cases, A Record In Single Day And Tally Reaches 98617
Oct 08, 2020
India Builds Shree Saraswati Secondary School In Kailali District
Oct 08, 2020
Nepal’s Economy To Grow 0.6 Percent In 2021: The World Bank
Oct 08, 2020

More on News

India Builds Shree Saraswati Secondary School In Kailali District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 24 minutes ago
World Vision International Nepal Handed Over 1200 Set Of PPE To Government Hospitals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Nepal Communist Party Members Are Not Automatically Barred From Immigrating To US: US Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Nepal Government Announces Restriction On Indian Small Infrastructure Assistance Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets By Agencies 2 days, 19 hours ago
Nepali Army’s High Readiness Company (HRC) Left For UNMISS South Sudan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Upper Tamakosi Pains & Pleasures By Bimal Gurung Oct 09, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s 181 ICU Beds And 76 Ventilators Facing Pressure By Agencies Oct 09, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Pass 36 Million Globally By Agencies Oct 09, 2020
French Open 2020: Sofia Kenin To Play Teenager Iga Swiatek In Final By Agencies Oct 09, 2020
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2020
India's Coronavirus Infections Rise To 6.84 Million By REUTERS Oct 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75