Novak Djokovic Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas To Make Final Of French Open

Novak Djokovic Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas To Make Final Of French Open

Oct. 10, 2020, 7:33 a.m.

Top seed Novak Djokovic withstood a gutsy fightback from Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up a French Open final against long-time rival Rafael Nadal on Sunday.

Djokovic, 33, missed a match point in the third set before eventually winning 6-3 6-2 5-7 4-6 6-1 at Roland Garros.

The Serb could not take a second match point in what was the final game before cracking a forehand winner to seal it.

Nadal, who is going for a 13th title, beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

The top two seeds in the men's draw will face each other for the 56th time in their careers - no two men have played each other more - and the ninth time in a Grand Slam final.

The match could also be pivotal in the long-running battle between Djokovic, Nadal and Swiss rival Roger Federer in determining which man finishes with the most Grand Slam titles.

If Nadal lifts the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy yet again, it will see him equal Federer's all-time leading record of 20 men's majors.

Source: BBC

Agencies

Nepal And India Agree To Resume Air Service
Oct 10, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 36.7 Million
Oct 10, 2020
UN World Food Program Wins Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 09, 2020
Oxford Vaccine Safe In India So Far
Oct 09, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s 181 ICU Beds And 76 Ventilators Facing Pressure
Oct 09, 2020

More on Sports

French Open 2020: Sofia Kenin To Play Teenager Iga Swiatek In Final By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
France Defeats Ukrane 7-1 In A Friendly Match By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool: Watkins And Grealish Shock Premier League Champions By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago
Man City's Title Chances Is Fading By Agencies 6 days, 4 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain Defeats Angers By 6-1 Angers: Neymar Scored Two By Agencies 1 week ago
Rafael Nadal Reaches French Open Last 16 By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal And India Agree To Resume Air Service By Agencies Oct 10, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 36.7 Million By Agencies Oct 10, 2020
Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 10, 2020
UN World Food Program Wins Nobel Peace Prize By Agencies Oct 09, 2020
Oxford Vaccine Safe In India So Far By Agencies Oct 09, 2020
Nepal Warns Of Healthcare Crisis As Coronavirus Infections Cross 100,000 By REUTERS Oct 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75