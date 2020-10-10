Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Province

Oct. 10, 2020, 7:27 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to a division a low pressure area has formed over Bay of Bengal likely to move west northwest wards and intensify into a depression over central Bay of Bengal.

