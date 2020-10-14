Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane To Visit Nepal In November

Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane To Visit Nepal In November

Oct. 14, 2020, 3:40 p.m.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army will visit Nepal in the month of November this year. The visit was approved by the Government of Nepal on 3rd February 2020 but was postponed due to lockdown in both the countries.

President Vidya Devi Bhandari will confer the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Armyto General Naravane in an investiture ceremony during his visit.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bishnu Paudel Gets Finance Minister Portfolio, PM Oli Reshuffles Cabinet
Oct 14, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1403 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 14, 2020
Nepal Confirms 2638 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 117996
Oct 14, 2020
Government Of Nepal, EU And UNFPA Jointly Launch Project In Province 2 And Karnali To Tackle Gender-based Violence
Oct 14, 2020
NIBL’s EGM Approved Acquisition Of City Express Finance Company Ltd
Oct 14, 2020

