Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane To Visit Nepal In November

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army will visit Nepal in the month of November this year. The visit was approved by the Government of Nepal on 3rd February 2020 but was postponed due to lockdown in both the countries.
President Vidya Devi Bhandari will confer the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Armyto General Naravane in an investiture ceremony during his visit.
