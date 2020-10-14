Nepal Have Repatriated Over 105234 Migrant Workers Till October 13

Over 105234 Nepalese have returned home from abroad till October 13.They were brought in the country via different chartered flights since June 5. The first chartered flight was made from Myanmar on June 5 carrying 26 Nepali migrant workers during the lockdown.

It is shared that most of the returnees are from the Gulf countries and Malaysia. Of them, 30326 are brought in the country from UAE while 17044 from Qatar. Similarly, 16207 persons have been brought home from Saudi Arabia, 14965 from Malaysia and 9520 from Kuwait via chartered flights.

According to a press release issued by COVID-19 Crisis Management Center (CMC), along with this, 1339 migrant workers were brought in the country from Bahrain, 930 from Bangladesh, 2876 from Japan, 1026 from Maldives, 1091 from Australia, 1783 from Oman, 1811 from South Korea, 2078 from Turkey, 577 from Jordan, 856 from Singapore, 326 from Thailand, 437 from USA and 326 from Thailand.

According to statistics, about a million migrant workers are currently in the Gulf countries and Malaysia. The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely affected the Nepali migrant workers of these countries.

The national flag bearing Nepal Airlines made the highest number of the rescue flights while Himalayan Airlines, Qatar Air, Malaysian Air among others had made notable rescue flights during the period.

The government has decided to resume the halted international flights from August 12 and regular flights have already been resumed from certain countries. On province basis, 15604 from Province 1,13223 from province 2,18748 from Bagmati Province, 9443 Gandaki Province,12601 from Lumbini,1608 from Karnali and 1837 from Sudurpaschim.