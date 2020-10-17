Partly To Generally Cloudy In Easter, Central And Western Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Bagmati Province , partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province , mainly fair in the rest of the Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 , partly cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province , mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.