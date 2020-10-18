Mainly Fair Throughout The Country

Oct. 18, 2020, 9:12 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

Five Killed In Bhadaure Bhir Road Accident In Okhaldhunga
Oct 18, 2020
COVID-19 Deteriorates Food Security In Nepal
Oct 18, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1746 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 17, 2020
Nepal Confirms 3167 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 129304
Oct 17, 2020
Nepal Observes 40th World Food Day
Oct 17, 2020

