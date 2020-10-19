Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Isolated brief rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1.

