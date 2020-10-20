Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Gandaki Province

Oct. 20, 2020, 7:17 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

