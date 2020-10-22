RAW Chief Goyal Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Oli In Kathmandu

Chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — the foreign intelligence agency of India — Samant Goel met with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Kathmandu confirms PM’s press advisor Surya Thapa.

He returned to the Indian capital on Thursday morning.

According to Thapa, press advisor to the PM, discussions regarding preserving the friendly ties between the two nations were held in the meeting between PM Oli and RAW chief Goyal.

"The PM and RAW chief held talks on resolving the issues between the two nations via dialogue to continue bilateral cooperation of Nepal and India," informed press advisor Thapa.

The details regarding Goyal's meeting with political party leaders have been kept secret.

However, NCP co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, leader Madhav Kumar Nepal and other senior leaders criticized the prime minister for meeting RAW chief in the internal crisis of the party.

Senior leader Bhim Rawal issued the statement criticizing PM Oli for meeting terming it against national interest.

“During the meeting, the RAW chief expressed commitment to keep Nepal-India friendly relations intact, to resolve existing issues by means of dialogue and to further advance bilateral cooperation,” the statement read.

Goyal’s visit precedes another high-level visit from India — that of Indian Army Chief — which is scheduled for November.