Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2720 New Cases Of COVID-19

Oct. 23, 2020, 6:16 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 2720 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. Valley logged on 3107 on Wendesday.

In 16,864 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 2720 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of 2720 total cases of valley, largest number of cases were detected in Kathmandu, 112 were found in Bhaktapur and 157 were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 4449 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 153,008.

He said that in 16,864 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 4449 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Out of the total infections, 46, 691 are active cases in the country. According to the MoHP, 2,688 persons recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

