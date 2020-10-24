Former PM Dr. Bhattarai And His Wife Hisila Infected With COVID-19

Former PM Dr. Bhattarai And His Wife Hisila Infected With COVID-19

Oct. 24, 2020, 12:59 p.m.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Baburam Bhattrai and his wife Hisila Yemi have corona infections. Following the test, they confirm coronavirus positive. Twitter Link

Dr. Bhattarai informed the COVID-19 positive through twitter. “Hisila and I both infected COVID-19. The test was conducted on 23 October.

As per the advice of doctors, we are now in home isolation Dr. Bhattarai informed. He also urged those who came to contact with them remain alert and follow safety measures.

