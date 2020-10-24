Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1110 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 1110 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. This is the lowest numbers in the last one week. Valley logged on 3107 on Wednesday.

In 13846 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 1110 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of 1110 total cases of valley, largest number of cases were detected in Kathmandu followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.