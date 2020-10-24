Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 2, Bagmati And Gandaki

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 , partly cloudy in Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, the Depression over Bangladesh moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 15 kmph is now over central Bangladesh & neighbourhood.

It is very likely to move further north-northeastwards maintaining the intensity of Depression for next 06 hours and weaken thereafter into a Well Marked Low pressure area over northern parts of Bangladesh & neighbourhood. Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table: