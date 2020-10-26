Indian Ambassador Kwatra Greets Nepalese On Vijaya Dashami

Indian Ambassador Kwatra Greets Nepalese On Vijaya Dashami

Oct. 26, 2020, 5:17 p.m.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra expresses greeted Nepali friends on the auspicious occasion of Subha Vijaya Dashiki. He twitted that the Vijaya Dashami is a symbol of victory of truth over evil, unjust against jut. He also expressed that the festival shall bring good health, prosperity and good luck in their family. # HappyDashain2077.Twitter Link

असत्यमाथि सत्यता र अन्यायमाथि न्यायको विजयको प्रतीक विजयदशमीको शुभ अवसरमा नेपालका साथीहरुलाई हार्दिक शुभकामना। यस चाडले तपाई र तपाईको परिवारलाई राम्रो स्वास्थ्य, समृद्धि र भाग्य ल्यायोस। # HappyDashain2077

