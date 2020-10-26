Indian Ambassador Kwatra Greets Nepalese On Vijaya Dashami

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra expresses greeted Nepali friends on the auspicious occasion of Subha Vijaya Dashiki. He twitted that the Vijaya Dashami is a symbol of victory of truth over evil, unjust against jut. He also expressed that the festival shall bring good health, prosperity and good luck in their family. # HappyDashain2077.Twitter Link

असत्यमाथि सत्यता र अन्यायमाथि न्यायको विजयको प्रतीक विजयदशमीको शुभ अवसरमा नेपालका साथीहरुलाई हार्दिक शुभकामना। यस चाडले तपाई र तपाईको परिवारलाई राम्रो स्वास्थ्य, समृद्धि र भाग्य ल्यायोस। # HappyDashain2077