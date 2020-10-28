Chief Secretary Bairagi Tested COVID-19 Positive

Chief Secretary Shanker Bairagai tested COVID-19 Positive. In his tweet chief secretary, Bairagi confirmed his COVID-19 positive test. Twitter Link
“I have tested positive for covid-19. Those who came to close contact with me in the last few days please take the necessary precautions and do the needful.”
