Chief Secretary Bairagi Tested COVID-19 Positive

Oct. 28, 2020, 8:06 p.m.

Chief Secretary Shanker Bairagai tested COVID-19 Positive. In his tweet chief secretary, Bairagi confirmed his COVID-19 positive test. Twitter Link

“I have tested positive for covid-19. Those who came to close contact with me in the last few days please take the necessary precautions and do the needful.”

