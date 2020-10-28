Kathmandu Valley Confirms 843 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 843 New Cases Of COVID-19

Oct. 28, 2020, 5:12 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Sunday confirmed 843 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday.

In 8248 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 843 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Of the 843 new cases, 696 were detected in Kathmandu, 29 were found in Bhaktapur and 118 were recorded in Lalitpur.

With 1954 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 162354.

"In 8248Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1954 persons were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2," informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its update.

Out of the total infections, 39643 are active cases in the country. Of them 31934 are in home isolation and 7709 are in institutional isolation. According to the MoHP, 2981 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery. 121824 people have already recovered and the recovery rate is 73.4.

