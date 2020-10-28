Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region, Fair In the Rest Of Nepal

Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region, Fair In the Rest Of Nepal

Oct. 28, 2020, 7:24 a.m.

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane To Arrive On 4th November
Oct 28, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 252 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 27, 2020
Nepal Confirms 570 COVID-19 Cases, 3168 Recovered
Oct 27, 2020
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions, Fair In The Rest Of The Country
Oct 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 895 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 26, 2020

More on Weather

Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions, Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Leicester City Defeats Arsenal 1-0 By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Province 2, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 2, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Mainly Fair All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Bihar Election 2020: Voting Starts Amid COVID-19 Guidelines By Agencies Oct 28, 2020
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane To Arrive On 4th November By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2020
UNICEF REPORT: Children Suffering By A Correspondent Oct 28, 2020
Europe's Daily Deaths Rise By Nearly 40% Compared With Last Week – WHO By Agencies Oct 28, 2020
Qatari Prince To Climb Mount Amadablam By Agencies Oct 28, 2020
Juventus Star Ronaldo Out For Champions League Clash Barcelona By Agencies Oct 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75