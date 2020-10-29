Prithivi Bahadur Pandé And Pratima Pandé Test Positive For COVID-19

Chairman of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd Prithivi Bahadur Pandé his wife Pratima Pande, chairperson of Nepal Britain Society and renowned heritage conservationist in Nepal and his family members test COVID-19 positive.
Shivanth Bahadur Pandé, son of Prithvi Bahadur Pande and CEO of NIBL-ACE Capital Ltd tests positive for COVID-19. As all of them have a mild symptom, they are in home isolation.
“Dealing with COVID literally in the house, all are fine and monitoring,” writes Pande on his Facebook wall. Facebook
