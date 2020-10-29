Prithivi Bahadur Pandé And Pratima Pandé Test Positive For COVID-19

Prithivi Bahadur Pandé And Pratima Pandé Test Positive For COVID-19

Oct. 29, 2020, 3:29 p.m.

Chairman of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd Prithivi Bahadur Pandé his wife Pratima Pande, chairperson of Nepal Britain Society and renowned heritage conservationist in Nepal and his family members test COVID-19 positive.

Shivanth Bahadur Pandé, son of Prithvi Bahadur Pande and CEO of NIBL-ACE Capital Ltd tests positive for COVID-19. As all of them have a mild symptom, they are in home isolation.

“Dealing with COVID literally in the house, all are fine and monitoring,” writes Pande on his Facebook wall. Facebook

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1645 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 29, 2020
Nepal Reports 2364 COVID-19 Cases, 3083 Recovered
Oct 29, 2020
ADB Ventures Supports Clean Brick Production In Nepal
Oct 29, 2020
Stephen Alter Has Won The Prestigious Mountain Environment And Natural History Award
Oct 29, 2020
World Bank Approves $80 Million Rural Enterprise And Economic Development Project
Oct 29, 2020

More on Economy

ADB Ventures Supports Clean Brick Production In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
World Bank Approves $80 Million Rural Enterprise And Economic Development Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
Chandra Prasad Dhakal Files Nomination For The Post Of Senior Vice President Of FNCCI Along With His Panel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
8th AGM Of NIBL Ace Capital Limited Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepal Investment Bank Limited Opened Two Extension Counters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
WORLD BANK: Nepal's Dismal Growth By A Correspondent 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

New Study Shows Immunity To Coronavirus Lingers For Months By Agencies Oct 29, 2020
Moderna Says It’s Preparing Global Launch Of COVID-19 Vaccine By Agencies Oct 29, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1645 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2020
Nepal Reports 2364 COVID-19 Cases, 3083 Recovered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2020
Unmute Your Mode By Edyta Stępczak Oct 29, 2020
Stephen Alter Has Won The Prestigious Mountain Environment And Natural History Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 29, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75