Large Number of Weapons And Explosives Recovered From Maoist In Morang

Oct. 30, 2020, 8:07 a.m.

Two Maoists have been identified as Bigyan Rai Saman, eastern commander of Biplab led Maoist party and Kashinath Ghimire Prateek from Miklajung Rural Municipality. A large quantity of ammunition, explosives and tech devices was seized police said reports Deshsanchar.

Two Maoists were on Wednesday arrested by District Police Morang. Further, a large number of weapons were also seized on a tip of from local people. They were extorting money from local people.

Two Maoists have been identified as Rai from Bhojpur and Ghimire from Sapitri. A double barrel gun, amunition, two mobile phones, explosive, detonators and some other items were seized by the police in a raid.

