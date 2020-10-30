Large Number of Weapons And Explosives Recovered From Maoist In Morang

Two Maoists have been identified as Bigyan Rai Saman, eastern commander of Biplab led Maoist party and Kashinath Ghimire Prateek from Miklajung Rural Municipality. A large quantity of ammunition, explosives and tech devices was seized police said reports Deshsanchar.
Two Maoists were on Wednesday arrested by District Police Morang. Further, a large number of weapons were also seized on a tip of from local people. They were extorting money from local people.
Two Maoists have been identified as Rai from Bhojpur and Ghimire from Sapitri. A double barrel gun, amunition, two mobile phones, explosive, detonators and some other items were seized by the police in a raid.
VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75