Large Number of Weapons And Explosives Recovered From Maoist In Morang

Two Maoists have been identified as Bigyan Rai Saman, eastern commander of Biplab led Maoist party and Kashinath Ghimire Prateek from Miklajung Rural Municipality. A large quantity of ammunition, explosives and tech devices was seized police said reports Deshsanchar.

