Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1622 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Thursday confirmed 1622 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. Of 1622, 1362 is in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur 96 and 164 Lalitpur.

In 13023 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1622 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

With 2824 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection confirmed on Saturday, The national COVID-19 caseload has surged to 173567.

There are 283 are in ICU and 78 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 2386 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.