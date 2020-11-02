Light Rain Is Possible At A Few Places Of Province 1 And Karnali Province

Nov. 2, 2020, 7:27 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Karnali Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with Province 2 and mainly fair in the rest of the Province.

Light rain is possible at a few places of Province 1 and Karnali Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Karnali Province.

