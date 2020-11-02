Nepal Communist Party Faces Internal Crisis

As internal disputes in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) intensifies, Minister for Finance and General Secretary of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bishnu Prasad Paudel has urged all leaders, cadres and members of the NCP to contribute to the unity of the party.

He tweets after NCP co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda reportedly told his close leaders to prepare to face any situation. He reportedly told his close leaders in a meeting at his residence that PM Oli may recommend to promulgate ordinance to split the party.

Similarly, there is a rumor that Prachanda led faction is working to table no-confidence motion against PM Oli in parliamentary committee.

In a tweet on Sunday he said that the NCP's existence was in serious crisis.

As the differences between chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda continue to grow, Paudel has been trying to establish communication between the two.

"This time, the NCP's united and indivisible existence is facing a challenge. I urge all party leaders, cadres and members to contribute to the unity of the party by resolving the contradiction," he said.