Indian Ambassador To Nepal Hands Over Cheque Worth 1 Billion Rupees

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel on Tuesday.

In his twitter ambassador said the two held positive discussions to further stregthen the bilateral economic and development partnership between the two countries for mutual prosperity and progress.

On the occasion, Ambassador Kwatra also handed over a cheque of NPR 1 billion for India funqed housing reconstruction projects in Gorkha and Nuwakot.

Ambassador tweeted Called on General Secretary (NCP) & Hon’ble Minister of Finance Mr. Bishnu Prasad Paudel. Had positive discussions to further strengthen the bilateral economic and development partnership between the two countries for mutual prosperity and progress.