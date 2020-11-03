Republic Of Korea Has Set An Example Holding Elections Amid COVID-19: Speaker Sapkota

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, Park Chong-suk, has paid a courtesy call to the speaker of House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota at his office in Parliament Secretariat on Monday.

During the meeting, speaker Sapkota congratulated ambassador Park Chong-suk for his successful tenure in Nepal. He said that the relations between Nepal and the Republic of Korea have been always cordial and friendly since the establishment of diplomatic relations 46 years ago.

Speaker Sapkota expressed his happiness over the successful efforts taken by the Republic of Korea to contain COVID-19 saying that Korea has shown an example by holding successful elections amid COVID-19

Speaker Sapkota said he is very much inspired by the development model of the Republic of Korea saying that Nepal has to learn a lot from Korea. Speaker Sapkota thanked the government of the Republic of Korea and the people for offering generous support to Nepal through KOICA.

Ambassador Park said that he is highly honored and happy to take up his assignment as the Korean Ambassador to Nepal. He also said that Korea and Nepal have enjoyed a very cordial relationship since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1974; He said he will do his best to take the bilateral relations to a new level during his tenure.

He said that Korea has donated Nepal the medical supplies for COVID-19 during the beginning of the outbreak of COVID-19 through KOICA and he assured that further support in the future. Ambassador Park also said that more foreign investment will come from Korea to Nepal in various sectors,

He reminded the successful signing of the Financial Agreement of 216MW Upper Trishuli-1, which is a privately funded project, has set a positive example for all other investors.